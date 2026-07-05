WE’RE REVOLUTIONARIES,  WE DON’T FEAR OF DEFEAT IN AUGUST POLLS- Fred M’membe

WE’RE REVOLUTIONARIES, NOT OPPORTUNISTS



Opportunists fear the possibility of defeat; revolutionaries don’t fear the possibility of defeat.



Opportunists avoid risk, prioritising immediate, easy gains, or maintaining the status quo. They fear defeat because losing threatens their temporary comforts. Revolutionaries, however, are driven by a long-term vision. They accept setbacks as necessary learning curves, knowing ultimate change requires fearless persistence.





This dynamic highlights the core contrast between the two mentalities. Opportunists have a short-term vision. They are focused on immediate personal or factional gains rather than broad structural change. They are risk averse and flee from struggle when failure is possible, abandoning core principles to protect their interests. They adapt to reactionary approaches if they ensure their own survival or comfort.





Revolutionaries have long-term commitment. They deeply invest in a fundamental message of societal transformation. They welcome setbacks as necessary steps to refine their strategy and strengthen the movement. They believe in principled resilience and are willing to face hardship or defeat to ensure lasting justice and structural change.





For us, there is no choice between being principled and unelectable; and electable and unprincipled. We should win because of what we believe in.

A new and complex era such as this requires principles more than ever. It requires a lot more awareness. This awareness is built by adding experiences of the past and present together with a vision of an anticipated future.





It has to be built by adding together all revolutionary thoughts, the best ethical and humane ideas of all authentic religions, the sum total of the preaching of many political thinkers, of many progressive schools of thought.

Political ideas are worthless if they are not inspired by noble, selfless sentiments. Likewise, noble sentiments are worthless if they are not based on correct and fair ideas.





We have chosen to defend certain principles that are of tremendous value at a time of confusion and opportunism in our country, a time when many politicians are feathering their own nests.

Aluta continua!



Fred M’membe

Presidential Candidate of the Socialist Party