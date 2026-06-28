WEST PRESDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM BOSS CALLS ON WESTERN PROVINCE TO VOTE FOR HH ON AUGUST 13.





Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi has called on the people of Western Province to turn out in numbers to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and his Running Mate Mutale Nalumango on August 13, because of the social economic development that has taken place in Western Province since 2021.





The Coordinator General who was in fiery political mood said this when he featured on a radio program on Mungu FM in Mongu Western Province this afternoon to drum up support for the President who is officially launching his election campaign at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on 28th June 2021.





He also underscored the need to vote for UPND adopted candidates to strengthen the chain voting pattern in order to implement policies as outlined in the UPND manifesto



Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.