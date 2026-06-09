Western Media Accused of Racist, Incompetent, Eurocentric Reporting on Africans Fighting for Russia







The BBC recently gained rare access to a prisoner-of-war facility in western Ukraine…where captured African fighters are now trapped between war, politics, and an uncertain future.





Their reporting claims Russia has recruited nearly 3,000 Africans across the continent, with over 300 killed on the battlefield. Back home, only a handful of governments…including Kenya and Ghana…have publicly pushed back.





But the Western narrative ? “Russia is luring vulnerable Africans.”



Political Analyst Sakaria Shikomba is not having it.





His response



“Western governments through their media are once again proving themselves as racist, incompetent, and Eurocentric. These claims make the African continent look weak and infantile.





Africa has 54 countries. The term ‘Russia is luring Africans’ is wrong. It is a perpetual painting of the continent and its people.



These people made their choice…like any other mercenary fighting for Russia or Ukraine. There are more Europeans fighting for Russia than Africa…not to mention for Ukraine as well. Asians and everyone else are fighting too.





But they want to only write about Africa.



Why ? Because they still believe they are the masters of Africa.



We are witnessing the perpetual imperial pirates who claim to be capitals of morality..yet they are capitals of great inequities.”





The facts are not in dispute: ~3,000 recruited. 300+ killed. Captured men sitting in Ukrainian POW camps.



The narrative is.



Are Western media outlets exposing a crisis or infantilizing a continent of 54 sovereign nations ?



Drop your take.



#M21