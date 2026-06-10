By George N Mtonga

If Brian Mundubile is presenting himself as the alternative through the Tonse Alliance platform, voters are entitled to ask a simple question:





“What happened when PF was actually in power?”



Brian Mundubile served as a senior PF leader, Cabinet Minister, Government Chief Whip, and later Leader of the Opposition after PF lost power. Therefore, PF’s record is a fair basis for evaluating the promises being made today.





1. ACCOUNTABLE GOVERNANCE



PF Record (2011–2021)



Zambia’s public debt increased dramatically from roughly US$3 billion in 2011 to over US$31 billion by 2021.



Major infrastructure contracts were frequently criticized for lack of transparency.





Auditor General reports repeatedly highlighted procurement irregularities and misuse of public resources.



Zambia became the first African country during the Pandemic era to default on its sovereign debt.





UPND Record (2021–2026)



Debt restructuring agreements reached with official creditors and Eurobond holders.



Increased publication of economic data and fiscal reports.





Strengthening of public financial management systems.



Foreign reserves rebuilt to approximately US$6.5 billion.



Restoration of relationships with international financial institutions and investors.



Question to Tonse: If PF was accountable, why did Zambia default on its debt?





2. ECONOMIC REVITALIZATION



PF Record



Economic growth slowed significantly toward the end of PF’s tenure.



The kwacha experienced severe depreciation.



Inflation exceeded 20% in several periods.



Zambia entered debt distress.





Investor confidence weakened due to policy uncertainty.



UPND Record



Economic growth has recovered.



Mining investments have expanded substantially.



Copper production is rising again.



Inflation has fallen significantly from post-Pandemic highs.



International reserves increased from less than US$2 billion to approximately US$6.5 billion.





Major investment commitments secured in mining, energy, and agriculture.



Question to Tonse: How can PF claim economic revitalization when it handed over an economy in debt distress and default?





3. QUALITY EDUCATION FOR ALL



PF Record



Many children still remained out of school due to fees and related costs.



Infrastructure expansion occurred but access remained uneven.



School completion rates were constrained by affordability.





UPND Record



Free Education introduced nationwide.



Millions of learners now attend school without paying tuition fees.



Tens of thousands of teachers recruited.



Increased classroom construction and school expansion.



Greater access to secondary education.



Question to Tonse: Why did PF never implement free education despite being in power for ten years?





4. ACCESSIBLE HEALTHCARE



PF Record



Significant shortages of health workers persisted.



Large numbers of trained nurses and doctors remained unemployed.



Rural health facilities continued facing staffing shortages.



UPND Record



Historic recruitment of health workers.



Thousands of nurses, doctors, and other professionals employed.



Expanded access to healthcare personnel across districts.



Increased health sector funding and staffing.



Question to Tonse: Why were so many qualified healthcare workers unemployed after ten years of PF rule?





5. AGRICULTURAL INNOVATION



PF Record



Agriculture remained heavily dependent on rainfall.



Recurring challenges with fertilizer distribution.



Limited diversification beyond maize.



Production growth was inconsistent.





UPND Record



Record maize harvests exceeding 5 million metric tonnes.



Expansion of irrigation initiatives.



Increased private sector participation in agriculture.



Greater emphasis on crop diversification and export agriculture.



Improved farmer access to markets and inputs.



Question to Tonse: If PF’s agricultural model was successful, why are Zambia’s highest maize harvests being achieved after PF left office?





The Central Contradiction



The Tonse Alliance poster promises:



Accountable Governance



Economic Revitalization



Quality Education



Accessible Healthcare



Agricultural Innovation



Yet Brian Mundubile was part of a government that:



Left Zambia in debt distress.



Presided over a sovereign default.



Did not implement free education.



Left thousands of health workers unemployed.



Handed over historically low foreign reserves.



Meanwhile, the current government can point to:



Free education.



Massive health worker recruitment.



Debt restructuring progress.



Rising foreign reserves.



Record agricultural output.



Renewed mining investment.



The challenge for voters is not whether these goals sound good. The challenge is determining why the people who are promising them today did not deliver them when they had ten years in government.