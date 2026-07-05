What is the meaning of this image? Why does the narration mention only three of Zambia’s ten provinces in terms of registered voters?- Muhabi Lungu

Muhabi Lungu writes



What is the meaning of the image above?



A few days ago, perhaps a week or so, I received the image above.



Upon reading the text, assessing the numbers, identifying the provinces mentioned, and observing the young ladies—who are presumably promoting an important idea—I became curious, concerned, and somewhat disturbed. I began to worry about the specific idea or message being communicated and the vehicle being used to deliver it.





After some introspection, I decided to “let it be,” thinking to myself, “Sometimes it is just better to walk away to avoid becoming an accomplice in propagating what I believe to be an undesirable strategy.”





However, yesterday and today, July 3rd and 4th, the postings of this image persisted. Taking into consideration that today is July 4th—America’s Independence Day—and that we are in a long weekend celebrating Zambia’s Heroes and Unity Day, I feel compelled to ask a few questions of the UPND:





1. What is the meaning of this image? Why does the narration mention only three of Zambia’s ten provinces in terms of registered voters?



2. Were these young ladies consulted regarding the use of their image to promote a potentially harmful, subliminal message?





3. What exactly is the phrase, “Together, these three provinces account for 2,256,822,” meant to imply?



4. Who is this characterization, manifestation, or “received wisdom” intended to target or influence?





Regardless of my initial thoughts or speculations, I would like to be educated by the UPND on what is being communicated here. I invite the UPND campaign committee to enlighten the Republic by explaining this to the rest of us.





I pray for an answer before Heroes and Unity Day concludes.



Muhabi Lungu

Secretary General

The Zambia We Want (ZWW)

Member of the TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE