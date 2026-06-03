WHAT MR. SEAN E. TEMBO WILL DO FOR YOU, AS YOUR INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ROMA CONSTITUENCY:

SILWIZYA WARD 16

1. There is only one small clinic near LWSC plant off Manchinchi road, which closes at

16hrs. A bigger clinic will be constructed, which will operate 24/7 and with a labour

ward;

2. A community market will be constructed utilizing the free space along Manchinchi

road, opposite the bars;

3. Pavers will be installed at Thornpark Market, as a way of ensuring cleanliness and

attracting more clientele to the already popular food market;

4. Security lights will be installed in all major township roads in Thornpark, Chilulu and

Luangwa, to reduce crime at night;

5. The youth will be empowered with skills such as bricklaying, carpentry, tailoring etc.,

and women will be empowered with capital to start and expand businesses;

ROMA WARD 20

1. Water kiosks which were abandoned, will be restored to ensure adequate and

affordable water supply;

2. Due to high garbage collection fees, people throw garbage in drainage systems

thereby causing flooding. This will be addressed;

3. Roads are very bad in Foxdale/Kasisi area, and and people in an emergency can’t

even be transported on time. This will be addressed;

4. There is only one small clinic in Foxdale/Kasisi area, which closes at 16hrs. A bigger

clinic will be constructed, which will operate 24/7 and with a labour ward;

5. The entire Roma constituency does not have a Level 1 hospital, despite its large

population. Ng’ombe clinic will be converted into a level 1 hospital;

MULUNGUSHI WARD 21

1.Security streetlights in all major roads, shall be installed;

2. Garbage not collected at Olympia market, will be collected going forward

3. A skip bin for refuse collection, will be provided at Olympia and Kalundu Markets;

4. Clean fee-paying toilets will be constructed at Kalundu and Olympia Markets;

5. A Borehole and water tank will be constructed at Kalundu and Olympia Markets;

6. A police post will be constructed at Olympia Market, and a Neighbourhood Watch

Association will be formed, to reduce crime from junkies.

NGWERERE WARD 22

1. Water kiosks which were abandoned, will be restored to ensure adequate and

affordable water supply;

2. The youth will be empowered with skills such as bricklaying, carpentry, tailoring etc.,

and women will be empowered with capital to start and expand businesses;

3. There is no secondary school or clinic in the entire ward, despite the large population.

This will be addressed;

4. Due to high garbage collection fees, people throw garbage in drainage systems

thereby causing flooding. This will be addressed;

6. A strong Neighbourhood Watch Association will be formed, to reduce crime from

junkies.

KALINGALINGA WARD 36

1.Poor drainage which causes flooding, will be resolved;

2. Garbage collection fees which are as high as K100 per household, will be reduced;

3. Streetlights to be repaired in main roads;

4. Communal water kiosks previously closed, to be restored;

5. Water connection fees to LWSC, with too high at K2,800, own, labor, pipes &

materials;

6. Communal funeral utensils and tents shall be provided.

LET US BUILD ROMA TOGETHER🤝