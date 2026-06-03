WHAT MR. SEAN E. TEMBO WILL DO FOR YOU, AS YOUR INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR ROMA CONSTITUENCY:
SILWIZYA WARD 16
1. There is only one small clinic near LWSC plant off Manchinchi road, which closes at
16hrs. A bigger clinic will be constructed, which will operate 24/7 and with a labour
ward;
2. A community market will be constructed utilizing the free space along Manchinchi
road, opposite the bars;
3. Pavers will be installed at Thornpark Market, as a way of ensuring cleanliness and
attracting more clientele to the already popular food market;
4. Security lights will be installed in all major township roads in Thornpark, Chilulu and
Luangwa, to reduce crime at night;
5. The youth will be empowered with skills such as bricklaying, carpentry, tailoring etc.,
and women will be empowered with capital to start and expand businesses;
ROMA WARD 20
1. Water kiosks which were abandoned, will be restored to ensure adequate and
affordable water supply;
2. Due to high garbage collection fees, people throw garbage in drainage systems
thereby causing flooding. This will be addressed;
3. Roads are very bad in Foxdale/Kasisi area, and and people in an emergency can’t
even be transported on time. This will be addressed;
4. There is only one small clinic in Foxdale/Kasisi area, which closes at 16hrs. A bigger
clinic will be constructed, which will operate 24/7 and with a labour ward;
5. The entire Roma constituency does not have a Level 1 hospital, despite its large
population. Ng’ombe clinic will be converted into a level 1 hospital;
MULUNGUSHI WARD 21
1.Security streetlights in all major roads, shall be installed;
2. Garbage not collected at Olympia market, will be collected going forward
3. A skip bin for refuse collection, will be provided at Olympia and Kalundu Markets;
4. Clean fee-paying toilets will be constructed at Kalundu and Olympia Markets;
5. A Borehole and water tank will be constructed at Kalundu and Olympia Markets;
6. A police post will be constructed at Olympia Market, and a Neighbourhood Watch
Association will be formed, to reduce crime from junkies.
NGWERERE WARD 22
1. Water kiosks which were abandoned, will be restored to ensure adequate and
affordable water supply;
2. The youth will be empowered with skills such as bricklaying, carpentry, tailoring etc.,
and women will be empowered with capital to start and expand businesses;
3. There is no secondary school or clinic in the entire ward, despite the large population.
This will be addressed;
4. Due to high garbage collection fees, people throw garbage in drainage systems
thereby causing flooding. This will be addressed;
6. A strong Neighbourhood Watch Association will be formed, to reduce crime from
junkies.
KALINGALINGA WARD 36
1.Poor drainage which causes flooding, will be resolved;
2. Garbage collection fees which are as high as K100 per household, will be reduced;
3. Streetlights to be repaired in main roads;
4. Communal water kiosks previously closed, to be restored;
5. Water connection fees to LWSC, with too high at K2,800, own, labor, pipes &
materials;
6. Communal funeral utensils and tents shall be provided.
LET US BUILD ROMA TOGETHER🤝