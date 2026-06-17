What Scares Me About Mundubile and Makebi Zulu – Christopher  Mwansa

By Christopher Mwansa

What Scares Me About Mundubile and Makebi Zulu



Since I have no facts about the kind of politics and leadership these two would provide to Zambia I will use their Campaign Speeches.





I have listened to some speeches by Mundubile in Kabwe to be specific. I would like to state that I agreed with him on some points that he raised. One of them is about Debt Restructuring, he touched an important aspect of our minerals like Gold and others making us huge amounts that we can use to pay off some debts. Why don’t we pay part of the debts we owe using money from our minerals? On this one I like his thinking, Zambia cannot be pushing debts to 2053 through debt restructuring and not wanting to pay off much of its debts. To be free economically and not live under economic oppression through neo-colonialism we need such approaches. He further went to speak of how to empower more youths, yes that was brilliant. Farmers and Mulungushi Textiles how to make more farmers grow cotton and supply Mulungushi Textiles that was also brilliant.



Mundubile has got a point again on the focus on the ordinary Zambian who has been neglected by the UPND, it’s like Trump’s message putting America First. Yes we feel very much sidelined by the UPND government which is showing the outside world that Zambia us performing well economically but we the Zambians are hungry. So putting Zambia first seems an ideal approach. We should be taken care of by Goverment by ensuring our cost of living and doing business is manageable by every ordinary citizen.





However, Mundubile doesn’t seem to agree that some of his friends in the PF who are jailed got money through corruption and proceeds of crime, he is promising to free them. This is a red flag for someone who would want to fight corruption. Yes we know many cannot account for the wealth they created that means they did something illegal. Secondly, he is promising to hand over, Black Mountain to Jerabos, sorry that’s an indirect way of sponsoring cadres, violence and criminality (Though not all Jerabos are like that so it can be a good thing or bad thing I don’t know for real). A campaign trail that wants to promise so much to Jerabos is not good one to say the least.



Mundubile also mentioned debt swap for civil servants. That’s another red flag. Debts swaps will only make more civil servants enslaved and where will goverment facilitate such types of funds for debt swap? Civil Servants should not be promised what they can’t afford or even what can make them more financially irresponsible (They went into debts by themselves, they should learn to come out by themselves).



Mundubile since he came from PF, I possess little confidence in the kind of leadership he would have over cadres, would he put his feet down to control criminality and violence that we previously experienced through PF a branch where he and his running mate are coming from? Honestly, this is not looking good.



Honestly speaking, President HH has done well with our economy in terms of debt service, Restructuring and having a good foreign reserve. Mundubile and Makebi Zulu needs to tell us how such a positive aspect of the economy done by the UPND will be guaranteed. So far, this is worrying. Are we going to continue on this oath or they plan to borrow more money? How will the economic growth positively recorded under the UPND government be sustained? This is worrying because Mundubile has not touched on this from what I have seen.





Mundubile is on the leash with making campaign promises, the promises being made, sounds like a man who knows he has no good plans for the lady but simply sweet talking her. Mundubile needs to have an organized campaign message which is very consistent with what is written (However, in places where people don’t know what’s written it’s important to contextualize the campaign message, in short balance is needed).



Finally, I would like to ask Mundubile, why haven’t we buried President Lungu till now since he is closer to Makebi Zulu, why haven’t you used your leadership to talk to the Lungu family to come to agreement with government (yes I know HH is hot headed and has refused to listen) why do I say so? Because it’s like Mundubile and Makebi Zulu are riding on ECL’s legacy and loyalty structures. So we should not use ECL for votes.