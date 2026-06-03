What Ukraine would lose militarily if it actually pulled out of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions?…





If Ukraine withdrew from all of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia as Russia demands, the military and strategic losses would be massive.





■ Ukraine still holds about 40% of the region, including the “fortress belt” — Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka. This is the most fortified defensive line in Ukraine, built up since 2014.





What gets lost if they withdraw:

• Entire defensive system: Years of trenches, concrete bunkers, minefields, and high ground gone. Russia walks in without a fight.

• Industrial heart: Kramatorsk is Ukraine’s major machine-building hub. Losing it guts military repair/logistics.



• Frontline reset: The new front would move to Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Ukraine loses depth — there’s no comparable fortified line behind Donetsk.





■ Ukraine still holds Zaporizhzhia City (700k people pre-war) and all territory north of the Dnipro. That puts the city itself outside Russian tube artillery range.





What gets lost if they withdraw:

• Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant buffer: Ukraine currently strikes Russian positions near the ZNPP. Withdrawal means ceding all eyes on the plant.

• Dnipro River line: Right now the Dnipro is a natural barrier. Pulling back hands Russia the whole southern bank and crossing points.

• City of Zaporizhzhia: Major industrial center + key bridgehead. Russian forces could then stage for Dnipro City, only ∼80km away.





■ Ukraine still holds everything on the west/right bank of the Dnipro, including Kherson City since Nov 2022.





What gets lost if they withdraw:

• Dnipro River defense: Ukraine blew the Antonivsky Bridge and controls the west bank to prevent Russian crossings. Withdrawal gives Russia the river again. • Black Sea pressure: From Kherson, Ukraine threatens Crimea and Russian logistics. Lose it, and Russia secures the land bridge + water to Crimea.



• Mykolaiv + Odesa exposure: Kherson is the buffer. Without it, Russian forces are ∼60km from Mykolaiv and in striking distance of Odesa.





Ukrainian commanders say Russian advances have already slowed and they’re in their strongest position in months. Ceding territory now means giving up without Russia paying the military cost to take it. 🇺🇦🇷🇺