White House trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce MSG wedding



The White House on Friday trolled newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a social media post mimicking their Madison Square Garden (MSG) marriage announcement.





On July 3, singer Taylor wed NFL star Travis Kelce at MSG.



Outside the venue of the wedding, there were billboards with the words “JUST&T MARRIED.”





The White House took to its official social media account to edit the billboard outside the Madison Square Garden and replaced it with words trolling the newlyweds.





“IT’S HAPPENED!!!” the White House posted on X, including a fake image of massive purple digital signs outside the Garden reading, “Trump is your president.”





Two years ago, President Trump declared that he hated Taylor Swift in a social media post shortly after the “Bad Blood” singer endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.





“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in all caps, without elaborating further.