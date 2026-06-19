WHO IS LIEUTENANT GENERAL PETER ZUZE



Lt. Gen. Peter Dingiswayo Zuze (born 18 December 1942) is a former Zambian Air Force (ZAF) (then Zambia National Defence Force) Commander and diplomat. He was commander during the period of liberation struggle of Southern Africa.





Zuze was born on 18 December 1942 from Joseph and Anna Zuze in Malopa Village in Chief Lwembe’s area in Petauke District.He was brought up by his sister Elizabeth in Kabwe where she was married.





He went to Bwacha A School and Bwacha B in Bwacha Township of Kabwe between 1951 and 1952. He later went to Munali Secondary School where he completed his secondary education.





He joined the Zambian Air Force in 1965 and later served as Commander, Operations Squadron in 1968. In 1970 he was Commander of the Helicopter Squadron. A year later he moved to become Chief of Staff in 1971 and Air Commander in 1972. From 1976 to 1977, Zuze served as Commander and Chief of General Staff.





Southern Rhodesia ordeal

It is believed that during one of his covert missions in Southern Rhodesia (present day Zimbabwe) on orders by President Kenneth Kaunda, Zuze was intercepted by Southern Rhodesian jet fighters under Ian Smith. They escorted him back to Salisbury (present day Harare) in fighter formation. Zuze complied and flew with them to an air base in Salisbury. As the jets descended to land, Zuze swiftly touched down and then created a thick cloud of smoke and flew off. This destructed the Zimbabwean forces and he was able to escape





He was appointed High Commissioner to Canada from 1979 to 1982 during the Kenneth Kaunda government. He was later appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1982 to 1986. From 1986 to 1991, Zuze was Permanent Representative to the United Nations 1986 to 1991.



-Robbinson Mazyombwe Jr