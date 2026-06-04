“WHOEVER WINS, WINS!” — MNANGAGWA REMARK SPARKS CAB3 POLITICAL FIRESTORM



A political storm is gathering after prominent lawyer Thabani Mpofu claimed that General Muchena revealed details of a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the controversial CAB3 constitutional amendment proposal.





According to Mpofu, when General Muchena raised concerns about CAB3, Mnangagwa’s response was blunt: “Whoever wins, wins.”





The alleged remark has intensified debate over the proposed constitutional changes, with critics arguing that it portrays a matter of national importance as a personal political contest. Opponents of CAB3 claim the statement reinforces long-standing suspicions that the amendment process is being driven from the highest levels of power and is closely tied to political interests surrounding the country’s future leadership.





Analysts say the controversy has transformed CAB3 into a defining political battle, with supporters and opponents preparing for what could become one of the most consequential constitutional confrontations in recent years.





For critics, the issue goes beyond legal amendments. They argue that the Constitution should remain a national covenant rather than a political scoreboard. Supporters, however, maintain that the process is lawful and should be judged on its merits.





As the debate reaches a critical stage, pressure is mounting for a decisive outcome. With both sides digging in, the coming days could determine not only the fate of CAB3 but also the balance of political power in Zimbabwe.