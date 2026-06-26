WHY ARE WE LAUGHING AT MUNDUBILE REGARDING HIS POSITION ON THE BOZ RESERVES?- Chishala Kateka

WHY ARE WE LAUGHING AT MUNDUBILE REGARDING HIS POSITION ON THE BOZ RESERVES?



By Chishala Kateka



I noted, with amusement, a News Diggers post which read “Mundubile dull, says Musokotwane, as netizens mock candidate over forex reserves “ignorance””.





Firstly, I really believe that my former classmate at UNZA, Musokotwane was misquoted and did not use the word “DULL” because, I know that he would not be dull enough to call someone else dull, he has always been a gentleman!!





Secondly, a nation/state comprises of many aspects, political, historic, economic, social, cultural, legal and governance. When you limit yourself to only one aspect, the economic, and disregard the others, you will create an imbalance. It is critical that as you make decisions relating to the nation, you take into account all other aspects as well. In order to have a balanced society, we should never ever just look at one aspect, of governing the nation.





It is that complex and fine balance of all the aspects that determines the perceived success or failure of any leadership. Putting too much stress on one aspect only, is what breeds discontent. Succeeding in one aspect alone, at the expense of other areas, can not be deemed to be seen as success.





This is what Brian Mundubile was saying. He is saying “You boast of having huge reserves or savings and yet your children in the house are starving, ill dressed and complaining!! You cannot, as a right-thinking parent, see your children malnourished and yet you have money in your bank account and go around boasting that you have saved $6 billion. Even though saving for future eventualities is important, you must meet your current obligations!!





Just pay those salaries ba GRZ!!! People have worked and deserve their just dues. There has to be a balance – whichever way you look at it.



26 June 2026/////