Why Cristiano Ronaldo still starts for Portugal – Toni Kroos

Former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has provided insight into why Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a starter for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ar the age of 41, Ronaldo led the attack for Portugal in their 1-1 draw against DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17.

Despite playing the entire 90 minutes, the Al-Nassr forward struggled to make a significant impact as Roberto Martinez’s team was held to a surprise draw. During the match, Ronaldo recorded only 25 touches, with just five occurring inside the penalty area.

Kroos, who spent four seasons playing alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, emphasized that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains in the lineup because he is still the best option available to his country, rather than just relying on his reputation.

“Ronaldo is not just playing because his name is Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s because he’s still their best attacker in the area,” the former Germany international stated, as reported by Madrid Xtra.

With this appearance, Ronaldo has now earned 229 caps for Portugal over a 23-year international career, extending his record as the most-capped footballer in history. He also holds the record for the most international goals, having scored 143 times for his country.