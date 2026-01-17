‘WHY ME ’ WAS APPREHENDED IN CHIRUNDU, WITNESS TELLS COURT



A TEAM leader of the National Cyber Task Force has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’ was apprehended on July 25, 2025, in Chirundu.





In this matter, Kapwepwe is charged with two counts of hate speech and one count of expressing hatred, ridicule, or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour.





Particulars of the offence in count one are that on March 31, 2025, Kapwepwe, using a computer system via his TikTok page, ‘Why Me the Lion of the World’, knowingly without lawful excuse used hate speech against the Tonga people, stating:





‘Nalumango is a *** woman, who has allowed President Hakainde Hichilema to take Tongas to Kaputa District in her home area without saying a word, and that she is being used…’





Particulars of the offence in the second count are that on April 3, 2025, Kapwepwe, using a computer via a TikTok page called ‘Why Me the Lion of the World’, knowingly without lawful excuse used hate speech against the people of Southern Province, stating: ‘the President wants to install his fellow Tonga Chief Mukuni as a King disregarding the four Senior Chiefs we have in the country, and that he should just separate Southern Province from Zambia and give it another name’.





Particulars of the offence in the last count are that on April 8, 2025, on his TikTok page called ‘Why Me the Lion of the World’, Kapwepwe uttered words that expressed or showed hatred, ridicule, or contempt for the people of Southern Province.





When the matter came up for cross examination before, Magistrate Idah Phiri Mupemo, Friday, Detective Inspector Ackson Banda told court that Kapwepwe was apprehended in Chirundu.





Asked by Kapwepwe’s lawyer Jonas Zimba if he apprehended his client on July 25, 2025, Banda said yes.



Asked how many motor vehicles were used in the operation, Banda said one grey Toyota Hilux was used.





Further asked if he was aware that Kapwepwe was arrested near a filling station in Zimbabwe, Banda said he was not aware.



Asked if he was aware that Kapwepwe was apprehended on June 02, 2025, Banda said he was not aware.





Further asked to confirm if he was aware that Kapwepwe was arrested in Zimbabwe, folded like a wheel placed into a box transported to Chirundu, Banda said he was not aware.





Asked if on the day of apprehension, he did not have a permit to enter Zimbabwe and apprehended someone, Banda said he would not agree.





Asked if he did not have any interpol clearance on June 02, 2025, to conduct any activity in Zimbabwe, Banda said he didn’t have any permission.





Further asked if he would contest an indication that he was in Zimbabwe and apprehend Kapwepwe, Banda said yes.



Magistrate Phiri adjourned the matter to January 22, 2026, for continuation of trial.



News Diggers