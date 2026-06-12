“‘Why Not Support Us?’ — Ronwen Williams Calls Out Divided African Support at World Cup”





South African national football team captain Ronwen Williams laments the lack of solidarity from fellow African football fans during South Africa’s first World Cup match against Mexico.





“Africans have always supported other Africans in the World Cup but I can’t figure out why our own case is different. Many Africans supported Mexico, not us. We almost shed tears but truly this is sad. As Africans let’s stand for each other,” Williams stated.





Supporters of Williams’ position argue that Pan-African solidarity should transcend regional rivalries, especially in major international tournaments. Critics however argue that fans owe no automatic loyalty based merely on nationality.