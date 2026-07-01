WHY PATSON DAKA COULD MAKE HISTORY IN SPAIN

WHY DAKA COULD MAKE HISTORY IN SPAIN



With reports emerging that Sevilla are interested in signing Zambian striker Patson Daka following the expiration of his Leicester City contract, its only fitting to examine just how historic such a move would be.





Throughout history, Zambian players have made their mark in Europe’s top five leagues.





From Christopher Katongo scoring in Germany to Stopilla Sunzu finding the back of the Ligue 1 and more recently the likes of Lameck Banda and Enock Mwepu banging in goals in Italy and England, respectively, we have dined at the high table.





However, the Spanish La Liga, a competition that once housed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, remains the only top five European league in which a Zambian player is yet to score. Enock’s brother, Francisco Mwepu, became the first and remains the only Zambian to feature in the Spanish topflight but did not score.





Daka, who broke Zambia’s scoring duck in England, could do it again in Spain if he signs for Sevilla.