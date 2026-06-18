BA OPPOSITION DO NOT KNOW WHAT RESERVES ARE AND WHERE THEY’RE KEPT 🤣 Anyway, is it a lie that our reserves have increased to USD 6.47 Billion? Let’s have a mature conversation: at the same time, let not ba opposition cheat on you that there’s money being kept at the Bank of Zambia (as reserves). Let’s understand what reserves are. Our discussion: what are reserves and what do they do to a nation?

WHY THE BANK OF ZAMBIA CANNOT LIE ABOUT ZAMBIA’S USD 6.47 BILLION FOREIGN RESERVES

The Bank of Zambia has officially announced that our country’s financial savings, known as Gross International Reserves, have jumped to an all-time high of USD 6.47 billion. This important money gives Zambia a strong safety net of 5.7 months of import cover. This means if Zambia stopped earning foreign money today, we have enough savings to safely buy essential goods like medicines, fuel, and food from other countries for nearly six months. To understand how big this achievement is, we must look back to August 2021 when the New Dawn UPND government took power. At that time, they found the national savings nearly empty.

Under the previous Patriotic Front administration, the savings had dropped dangerously low, sitting between just USD 1.4 billion and USD 2.9 billion. Today, that national safety cushion has more than doubled. This growth protects the value of our Kwacha currency, stops prices from jumping too high, and shields everyday Zambians from global economic problems.

Despite this clear good news, opposition politicians like former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and his team have rushed to social media to fight these figures. They are telling people that the numbers are fake, made up, or exaggerated. However, these claims are completely false and show that they do not understand how modern money systems work, or they are simply trying to mislead the public to win political points. The times when a government could sit in a dark corner and cook its financial books to lie to the citizens are completely gone.

In today’s world, it is impossible for a country to give wrong data about its international savings because the world’s biggest financial watchdogs check everything. First, Zambia is working closely with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and IMF experts continuously log into our central bank systems to do forensic audits of the books.

Second, independent global financial agencies like Trading Economics and CEIC Data track and publish these same numbers out in the open for everyone to see. Third, this USD 6.47 billion is not physical cash locked inside a room in Lusaka; it is kept digitally in top-tier international banks overseas. Those foreign banks must confirm that the money is truly there, which means the Bank of Zambia cannot lie even if it wanted to.

Lying about national savings would bring instant disaster to Zambia. If our central bank gave false data, global rating companies like S&P and Moody’s would immediately downgrade Zambia’s financial score, telling the world that our country cannot be trusted.

Foreign investors would panic, pack up their money, and cancel their business projects in Zambia. This loss of trust would cause the Kwacha to crash overnight, making the price of basic goods, transport, and food skyrocket beyond the reach of ordinary families.

The fact that global markets are happy, credit scores are stable, and international businesses are bringing money into Zambia proves that the global financial community knows these figures are 100% genuine. This historic achievement of USD 6.47 billion shows the power of honest governance, strict financial discipline, and hard work.

While the opposition chooses to make loud, empty noise on social media, the New Dawn government is delivering real, verified numbers that are certified by the strictest watchdogs in the world. Zambia is moving forward, and no amount of political smoke and mirrors can hide the truth.

Guest Article.

(c) Shipungu June 18, 2026