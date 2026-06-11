Why the Bemba Use the Crocodile (Ukusefya pa Ng’wena)



Long ago, the Bemba (Lubemba)people lived under the rule of Mukulumpe, the father of the famous brothers Chiti and Nkole. As the kingdom grew, Chiti and Nkole decided to leave their father’s land and search for a place where their people could settle peacefully and establish their own nation.





Before their departure, Mukulumpe gave them a blessing and a prophecy:



> “Go forth, my children. Wherever the people of the world shall bow to your authority, there you shall settle and build your kingdom.”





With these words in their hearts, Chiti and Nkole led their followers on a long migration through forests, rivers, and valleys in search of their destined homeland.





Their mother was Mumbi Lyulu Mukasa, a mysterious woman who, according to tradition, claimed to have descended from heaven. She was said to have had unusually large ears, like those of an elephant. When Mukulumpe’s soldiers first found her alone in the bush and brought her before him, he asked:





> “What is your clan?”



She replied:



> “I am from the Crocodile Clan.”



From that day onward, the crocodile became closely associated with her descendants.





As the years passed during the migration, both Chiti and Nkole eventually died and were buried at Mwalule, in present-day Chinsali District. Following the death of Chiti, leadership of the migrating people passed to his nephew, Chitimukulu Chilufya, who was the grandson of Mukulumpe and Mumbi Lyulu Mukasa.





It was during the reign of Chitimukulu Chilufya that a significant event occurred. While leading the people northward, he and his followers camped near the Milando River in what is now Mungwi District.



One day, they discovered a strange and remarkable sight—a dead crocodile with two stones in its mouth. To the people, this was not a mere coincidence. They believed it was a sacred message from the spirits of their ancestors.



The elders carefully interpreted the sign and concluded:



> “Our ancestors are directing us. This is the land chosen for us. We shall continue our journey no further.”



Chitimukulu Chilufya accepted the message with great respect. The people settled in the area, believing that they had finally reached the homeland foretold by Mukulumpe generations earlier.



The discovery of the crocodile held deep meaning. Not only was it regarded as a sign from the ancestors, but it also reminded the people of their ancestral connection to Mumbi Lyulu Mukasa, who had identified herself as belonging to the Crocodile Clan.



For this reason, the crocodile became the enduring symbol of the Bemba people. Today, Ukusefya pa Ng’wena—which means “paying homage to the crocodile”—commemorates the Bemba migration, honours their ancestors, and celebrates the sign that guided them to their permanent homeland.



The crocodile therefore represents far more than an animal. It is a symbol of the Bemba people’s ancestry, identity, leadership, and the spiritual guidance that shaped their history.



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