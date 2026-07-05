Witchcraft rampant in Zambia, no shrine in UPND; I’d have known, says Nevers Mumba

Witchcraft rampant in Zambia, no shrine in UPND; I’d have known, says Nevers



PASTOR Nevers Mumba says as someone who has past away, Sixth President Edgar Lungu has no power to give President Hakainde Hichilema to remain in power.





Mumba, who is a member of the UPND Alliance claims that witchcraft has become rampant in Zambia.



Speaking in a live broadcast a day ago, the New Nation Party president asserted that the Tonse Alliance was consulting the spirit of the dead Sixth President.





“For those of you that are trying to use the body of President ECL, to win an election, you’re calling for spiritual forces that you cannot control.





“If you insist on getting the spirit of a dead man to become your flag bearer, in winning an election, guess what, you may even win an election but this Country will be doomed forever because it will be governed by a dead spirit,” claims Pastor Mumba.





He says President Hakainde Hichilema should take Zambia into the future.



He says the UPND has no shrine where President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango worship.



He says the claim that the moment President Hakainde Hichilema looks at the body of late President Edgar Lungu would give the Head of State power to stay in power forever, is false.





“President Lungu was a Christian and if he was alive, I doubt he would be part of the crowd that is believing in the witchcraft staff of getting power from his body. Non of that is happening now. The late Sixth President is dead,” Pastor Mumba says.



Pastor Mumba insists that there is no shrine in the UPND, adding that, if it existed, he would have destroyed it.





“Let me say to the Zambian people, there is no shrine, in the UPND, there is no shrine that you’re talking about.



“As a matter of fact, the Bible tells me that Greater is He that is in me, than he that is in the world. If there was any shrine, I would have known it,” says Pastor Mumba.





He adds: “I would have sensed it even if they had not told me. As a child of God and as a minister of the gospel, I would have known that there is a shrine in the UPND and I would have destroyed it, effectively.”



© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 5, 2026.