WITHDRAWAL OF INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES BETRAYS PUBLIC TRUST – LIFUKA



Governance expert Reuben Lifuka has described the continued withdrawal of independent candidates from electoral races as a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the electorate.





Mr. Lifuka said candidates who abandon their bids after securing public support undermine voter confidence in the democratic process and contribute to the erosion of trust in politics and political leadership.





Speaking in an interview, Mr. Lifuka noted that such actions risk portraying politicians as self-serving individuals motivated by personal interests rather than a genuine commitment to leadership and public service.





He added that even candidates who eventually emerge unopposed may struggle to enjoy full legitimacy in the eyes of voters, emphasizing that competitive elections are essential for strengthening public confidence in democracy.





Mr. Lifuka stressed that meaningful electoral contests provide citizens with a genuine choice and help ensure that elected leaders receive a clear and credible mandate from the people.





He urged aspiring leaders to respect the trust placed in them by voters and remain committed to the democratic process throughout the electoral cycle.