Woman Dies After Alleged Abortion



A young Harare woman has died following an alleged abortion procedure, with her family and friends calling for a full police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.





The deceased has been identified as Juliana Makombe. According to a friend, she was in a relationship with a junior doctor identified only as Tadiwa, who was attached to Harare Hospital.





Social media posts claim Juliana became pregnant and was allegedly pressured into terminating the pregnancy. The procedure is said to have been carried out at the doctor’s residence within the Harare Hospital doctors’ quarters, although it remains unclear whether it was legally authorised or performed in an approved medical setting.





According to the allegations, Juliana later developed complications and was admitted to Harare Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Although she showed signs of recovery and was expected to be discharged, her condition allegedly worsened and she died on Tuesday morning.





Her relatives have since reported the matter to Mbare Police Station and are demanding answers. They also allege that the doctor in question cannot be located, raising concerns over the handling of the case.





“We demand a thorough, transparent investigation. If any wrongdoing occurred, those responsible must be held accountable,” reads part of the appeal shared online.