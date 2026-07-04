Woman Photographed With Small Phone at HH Rally Receives Startup Capital



A woman whose photo attracted attention during the UPND’s national campaign launch at Heroes Stadium has received startup capital after her story touched party officials.





Former Kalikiliki Ward Councillor Shadreck Chimwanga, who is also a former Munali parliamentary aspirant and Deputy Campaign Manager for Tomas Sipalo in Munali Constituency, announced that Martha has been assisted with business startup capital, with additional support expected from Mr. Sipalo.





According to Chimwanga, Martha travelled to Lusaka from John Chinena in Chibombo District just three days before the rally to visit her brother in Kanyama Compound. While attending the UPND campaign launch, she was photographed using a small mobile phone to record President Hakainde Hichilema’s address.





After speaking with her, Chimwanga said Martha explained that she could only afford a basic phone but still wanted to capture the President’s speech. He added that she is a single mother with no external support and comes from a humble background.





Instead of simply buying her a new phone, Chimwanga said they decided to provide business capital to help her build a sustainable source of income.





“If we only give her a phone, it will break in days, leaving her back in hardship. This is why we stepped in with capital to help her create a better future,” he said.





He also appealed to well-wishers to support Martha, saying collective efforts can help her establish a stable livelihood.