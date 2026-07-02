World Cup 2026: I have no regrets coming out of retirement to represent Germany – Manuel Neuer





Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has confirmed his second international retirement following Germany’s unexpected elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite the disappointing finish, the veteran shot-stopper insisted he has no regrets about reverse-retiring to represent his country on the world stage once more.





The 40-year-old goalkeeper officially called time on his legendary international career after Germany suffered a 4–3 penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32.





In a heartfelt message shared after the match, Neuer admitted that the early exit was incredibly painful and fell well short of team expectations, but he maintained complete peace regarding his decision to return.





“It has always been an honor! The early exit from the World Cup is extremely disappointing. We clearly fell short of expectations and should have progressed further in this tournament. This ending is very painful.





“I made a conscious decision to play for Germany one more time. Firstly, because wearing the national team jersey has always filled me with deep pride. Secondly, because at 40 years old and with the experience of four World Cup tournaments, I wanted to support the young players both on and off the pitch in the best way possible and help German football.





“Despite the bitter end, I don’t regret this decision for a second. My disappointment is indescribable, yet I feel immense gratitude. Thank you for your support over all these years and during this tournament.”





The 2014 World Cup winner leaves the international stage with a remarkable 128 caps, closing a historic chapter for German football. Moving forward, Neuer will focus his competitive attention entirely on club football with Bayern Munich.