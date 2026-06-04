WORLD’S HIGHEST-PAID COACH SPOTTED IN AFRICA’S WILDEST PARADISE

Diego Simeone, the world’s highest-paid football coach and manager of Atlético Madrid, has been spotted enjoying a getaway in Botswana’s famed Okavango Delta.

The Argentine tactician was seen at Maun International Airport before flying into the UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of Africa’s most exclusive safari destinations renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and abundant wildlife.

Simeone joins a growing list of global football figures choosing southern Africa for luxury escapes, with former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp also visiting the Okavango in recent years.

From the pressure of La Liga and the Champions League to the tranquility of the African wilderness, the world’s highest-paid coach appears to be trading the touchline for safari life.