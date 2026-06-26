WOW!! “PEOPLE WILL NOT EAT INFLATION AND RESERVES”: THE MOST DANGEROUS THING A LEADER CAN DO IS TO MAKE IGNORANCE SOUND LIKE WISDOM





Foreign exchange reserves are not useless. Low inflation is not useless. Foreign exchange reserves are not trophies displayed in a cabinet. Any leader who tells citizens that these are meaningless has either failed to understand how economies function or is encouraging citizens to reject the very foundations upon which lasting prosperity is built.





Foreign exchange reserves are Zambia’s financial insurance. They protect the Kwacha, allow the country to pay for essential imports, strengthen investor confidence, and give government the capacity to withstand economic shocks. Every serious economy in the world works to build strong reserves because they provide stability.





Low inflation is equally important. It protects the purchasing power of families, encourages investment, lowers the cost of borrowing over time, and creates the conditions for businesses to expand and employ more people. No country has ever achieved lasting prosperity by treating price stability as something meaningless.





When foreign exchange reserves are dismissed as though they have no value, when low inflation is treated as though it means nothing, and when the very foundations of economic stability are mocked, we should all be concerned, not because of politics, but because of what such thinking does to the future of our country.





Should council workers be paid? Absolutely. Should hospitals have medicines? Without question. Should baby milk become more affordable? Every caring government should pursue that goal. However, these objectives are achieved by building a strong economy, not by ridiculing the very economic foundations that make them possible.





A nation cannot distribute wealth that it has not first created. Sustainable jobs, better wages, quality healthcare, improved education and social services all depend on a stable, productive and growing economy.





Leadership is not about telling people what they want to hear. Leadership is about telling people what they need to understand. A leader who teaches citizens to despise economic fundamentals does not empower them. He weakens the future of the Republic.





As citizens, let us never measure leadership by the volume of applause at a rally. Let us measure leadership by the quality of understanding it leaves behind.



Zambia Forward, TOGETHER in UNITY. 🇿🇲



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner