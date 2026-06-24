WRANGLES IN THE FINISHED PAMODZI ALLIANCE. MAKEBI CAMP UNDERMINES MUNDUBILE, CALLS HIM A PENGUIN DEPENDING ON MAKEBI





Makebi has lamentably complained about Mundubile’s careless campaign promises yet he (Makebi) is the key Financier of their campaign. Sources within the Makebi camp have said they feel sidelined by the Mundubile camp yet Makebi is the one with ICHOLA.





Some members were heard saying “MUNDUBILE AND HIS PEOPLE HAVE NO MONEY FOR THESE CAMPAIGNS, ELO MUNDUBILE NI “PENGUIN” WAKASO SANA BUT HE WANTS TO BE CONTROLLING US AND OUR BOSS.” WHEN WE LOSE WE SHALL BLAME MUNDUBILE.





It may not be seen yet by the general public but the divisions and infights are going on. After the few rallies they had resources have depleted and everyone is looking at Makebi.

Why did ba “MUNDUBILE ACCEPT TO BE PRESIDENT BUT NINSHI TABAKWETE IMPIYA?” Some members questioned.