Wynter Kabimba accuses Edgar Lungu of presiding over corruption, lawlessness and amassed unexplained wealth while in office





Economic Front (EF) president Wynter Kabimba has accused former President Edgar Lungu of presiding over a government marked by widespread corruption and lawlessness, alleging that the former Head of State and his family accumulated unexplained wealth while he was in office.





Lusaka, 2 July – Speaking during an interview on Diamond Live, Kabimba claimed corruption was deeply entrenched throughout Lungu’s seven-year administration, insisting the issue was beyond dispute





“There was rampant corruption under Edgar Lungu’s reign which we can’t even debate,” Kabimba said.



Kabimba said he had known Lungu before both men entered government and claimed that when Lungu was first appointed deputy minister, he owned only a two-door Toyota RAV4.





“I was there myself before I was even appointed. He had one car, a two-door RAV4,” Kabimba said.



He further questioned how Lungu’s son, Dalitso Lungu, allegedly came to possess dozens of motor vehicles while his father was serving as president.





Kabimba referred to what he described as evidence presented before the courts, alleging that Dalitso Lungu owned 70 motor vehicles. He also cited a previous explanation he attributed to Lungu, who allegedly said the vehicles had been given to his son as birthday gifts.





Using what he described as simple arithmetic, Kabimba argued that if the explanation were true, it would mean Dalitso received an average of ten vehicles during each birthday celebration over the seven years Lungu served as president.





Kabimba also accused the former president of encouraging lawlessness during his administration, alleging that political party cadres assaulted police officers in broad daylight without facing consequences.





He claimed some of the individuals involved were later seen at State House despite the alleged attacks on law enforcement officers.



Former President Lungu has previously denied allegations of corruption against himself and members of his family.



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