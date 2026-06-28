Xenophobia: “South Africa is nothing without Africa. Deporting Foreigners Won’t Solve South Africa’s Problems” — MTN Group Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas





MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas has condemned rising xenophobic vi%lence and anti foreigner sentiment in South Africa, insisting that the country’s economic future is inseparable from the rest of Africa.





Speaking at the funeral of Zimbabwean born activist Thokozani Damasane, Jonas rejected claims that deporting foreigners would solve South Africa’s problems. “Foreigners can leave tomorrow, inequality will be with us. Foreigners will leave tomorrow, unemployment will be with us,” he said, arguing that corruption, poor governance and state failure, not immigrants, are the country’s real challenges.





He blamed the government for failing to manage immigration, secure its borders, enforce the law and deliver essential services, warning that these shortcomings have allowed some politicians to exploit public frustration by blaming foreigners for the nation’s hardships.





Jonas also criticized tribalism and ethno nationalism, describing them as colonial legacies that continue to divide Africans. He urged South Africans to reject identity politics, saying, “We must banish” ethnic divisions that fuel discrimination and vi%lence.





Reflecting on Damasane’s legacy, Jonas praised him for embracing South Africa and dedicating his life to its progress. He also recalled Damasane’s warning that worsening inequality, corruption and the betrayal of the ideals of liberation could one day push South Africans to seek opportunities abroad.





Emphasizing continental unity, Jonas declared, “South Africa is nothing without Africa, and Africa is nothing without South Africa,” stressing that the country’s growth is closely tied to the continent’s success. He concluded by saying people should never be judged or have their legal status determined by their country of origin.