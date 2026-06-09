Xi and Kim Agree to Deepen China–North Korea Ties



Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have agreed to strengthen cooperation in politics, economics, and cultural exchanges following their summit in Pyongyang.





According to North Korea’s KCNA, both leaders pledged to open a new chapter in bilateral relations, while Kim reaffirmed his support for the “One China Principle” regardless of changes in the international environment.





The meeting comes during Xi’s first official visit to North Korea since 2019, underscoring the continued strategic partnership between Beijing and Pyongyang.