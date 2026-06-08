Xi Jinping Meets Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang



Chinese President Xi Jinping met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse in Pyongyang during his official visit to North Korea.





The meeting marks Xi’s first visit to the country since 2019 and highlights the continued strengthening of ties between Beijing and Pyongyang amid growing geopolitical tensions in the region.





Both leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security, and strategic relations between China and North Korea.