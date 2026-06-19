YOU ARE POLITICALLY NAIVE HH WIlL WIN- EDWIN LIFWEKELO

YOU ARE POLITICALLY NAIVE HH WIlL WIN



PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



18 th June 2026



THERE is no wind of change prevailing in the country, opposition don’t have numbers to win this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections and have resorted to using deception to sell their political agenda.





Please stop misleading Zambians and stop playing peeka boo!



You cannot be trusted with our economy that is now on the right trajectory under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.





There is so much noise coming from the opposition they have no vision for this country other than removing President Hakainde Hichilema.



Voting for opposition will instill fear in the investors and once again slow down growth in the economy.





Possibilities of threat to free education cannot be ruled out once some of these leaders are given an opportunity to govern.



President Hichilema has shown us it can be done and needs another term to complete his mission.





Voting for Hichilema means continued international confidence. It means growth in agriculture and tourism industry, It means stability in the exchange rate and continued growth in reserves.





The current opposition Status quo clearly exposes a deliberate and sustained pattern of deception. Let be stated without ambiguity that Hakainde Hichilema is going nowhere and winning the 2026 Presidential Elections.





There is no wind of change prevailing in Zambia other than hate against the republican President.



EDWIN LIFWEKELO

DEPUTY PF SECRETARY GENERAL ADMINISTRATION