You can’t keep endorsing different Residential candidates because you’re broke, says Saboi





NATIONAL Democratic Congress —NDC leader and Orange Alliance member Saboi Imboela has, in an apparent reference to former Cabinet Minister Chishimba Kambwili, criticized politicians who frequently shift their support between presidential candidates.





Imboela’s remarks come after Kambwili is heard urging Zambians to support Tonse Alliance presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile if he emerges as the candidate best positioned to remove the ruling United Party for National Development —UPND from office.





Without mentioning Kambwili by name, Imboela appeared to take aim at politicians who change their endorsements depending on circumstances rather than principle





“You can’t keep on endorsing different presidential candidates every day just because you are broke. Politics is about integrity,” Imboela said.





She argued that political leadership should be guided by consistency, conviction and integrity, adding that voters expect leaders to stand by their beliefs rather than shift positions for personal convenience.





Imboela, whose party is part of the Orange Alliance alongside Harry Kalaba’s Citizens First, said politics should be based on principles and credibility.



TV Yatu | June 19, 2026.