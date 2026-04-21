“You Gave Us Clearance… Now You’re Firing?” — Distress Call From Indian Vessel



An Indian ship sailing near the Strait of Hormuz reportedly came under sudden fire—despite having prior clearance to pass through the area.





In a chilling distress call, crew members can be heard pleading and questioning the attack, capturing confusion and fear in real time as the situation unfolded.





The incident highlights how quickly tensions can escalate in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors, where military activity and commercial shipping operate side by side.





With global trade routes at stake, it raises serious concerns about miscommunication, rules of engagement, and the safety of civilian vessels navigating conflict-prone waters.