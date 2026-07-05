You may enter government but there has to be unity among yourselves, Paramount Chitimukulu tells Tonse Pamodzi Alliance

Chitimukulu talks to Mundubile, Makebi; says coalition governments work well if united





THE MWINE LUBEMBA, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba-speaking people in Northern Province, has urged the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance to remain united, saying coalition governments can only succeed when their leaders work together and resolve differences amicably.





Speaking when the Brian Mundubile-led Tonse Pamodzi Alliance paid a courtesy call on him at his palace on this morning, the Chitimukulu said has noted the formation of the alliance but stressed that unity would determine its success.





Drawing from Zambia’s political history, the traditional leader recalled the 1963 coalition between UNIP and ANC, saying it functioned well because the partners worked together.





“I remember 1963 when Zambia had a coalition government between ANC and UNIP. It worked very well. We’re seeing this Alliance you have, you can sort it out and work properly,” the Chitimukulu said.



Chitimukulu advised alliance leaders, including Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, to lead by example and avoid divisions that could weaken the partnership.





“You should have unity in the Alliance. If you the leaders don’t work in unity, you’ll break down. Also, tell your members to unite. So there should be no frictions because that’s where divisions can arise from,” he said.



He said misunderstandings and differing opinions were inevitable in any political grouping but urged the alliance partners to resolve them before they escalated





The traditional leader also encouraged the alliance to conduct its political activities peacefully, expressing hope that Zambia would hold free, fair and violence-free elections.



“We expect free and fair elections, free of violence,” the Chitimukulu said.





Chitimukulu said he knew both Mundubile and Makebi Zulu well, having worked with them in previous administrations, and assured them of his prayers as they pursued their political mission.





“I know you very well, I worked with you when you were Minister. I worked with Makebi Zulu in the time of Rupiah Banda. So, I know you both,” said Chitimukulu.





He further urged the alliance leaders to place their work in God’s hands, saying political leadership ultimately depended on divine will.





“The work you have embarked on, I’ll be praying for you. What’s good is that you are moving around with a reverend. The work you have embarked on requires that you surrender it all into the hands of the Lord. When time comes and God decides, he gives.”



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 5, 2026.