Zambia before UPND government was bad, no development, says Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia was in a bad state and lacked development before the United Party for National Development —UPND formed government.





Addressing a public rally in Chavuma District, President Hichilema said the country has experienced significant development since the UPND assumed office.





The Head of State assured Zambians that his government is committed to resolving the challenges the country is facing.





“Zambia before we formed government was difficult. It was bad and there was no development, but now there is development. Zambia, tomorrow will be better if you vote for the UPND,” President Hichilema said.





The President further urged citizens to vote for the UPND if they do not want the country to return to violence, stating that Zambians are now enjoying freedom because they voted for the UPND.



© TV Yatu | Noel Iyombwa | July 2, 2026.