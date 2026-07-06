Zambia can’t progress if it continues replacing fools with fools and thieves with thieves – M’membe





Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe says Zambia will never be a better society if people continued replacing one fool with another, or one thief with another thief.





Featuring on a Radio programme in Mufulira over the weekend, M’membe Zambians he seen governments before, saying some people who were in government before and were seeking to take over from President Hakainde Hichilema’s did not have the same clean record as his SP colleague, former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga.





“We have seen governments before. Some of our friends who are competing with us were in government. They don’t have the record Bob Sichinga has. They have got damaged records. Are they the ones you want to put there?” M’membe asked. “You can accuse us that we are attacking our fellow opposition. No! We are contesting with everybody. We want the best people to lead this country, with or without us. Give this country a chance, we have better leadership.”





He said even in God’s scheme of things, leadership was very important.



“In the Bible, leadership was not just handed to fools, mwafumya ichipuba ichi, mwaisa bikapo ichipuba nachimbi. Mwafumya kabolala uyu



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambia-cant-progress-if-it-continues-replacing-fools-with-fools-and-thieves-with-thieves-mmembe/