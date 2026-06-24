🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Zambia Issues South Africa Travel Advisory Ahead of Lungu Burial



The Zambian government has issued a security advisory for citizens living in or travelling to South Africa, warning of escalating attacks targeting foreign nationals and urging Zambians to exercise heightened caution.





The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on June 23, comes at a sensitive moment as preparations intensify for the burial of former president Edgar Lungu in South Africa following the conclusion of the legal dispute between the Zambian government and the Lungu family over his final resting place.





In the notice, government said the advisory had been prompted by “the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals in the Republic of South Africa” as well as a June 30 deadline affecting certain foreign nationals without immigration documentation.





Authorities urged Zambians to remain alert and observe a number of precautionary measures while in the country.



Among the measures announced, the ministry has called on Zambians to register with the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria. “Registration will enable the High Commission maintain an up-to-date database of Zambian nationals in South Africa, facilitate communication during emergencies and provide timely consular information, travel advisories and other important updates,” the advisory stated.





Government has further advised citizens to carry valid identification documents at all times, avoid crowded areas, demonstrations and locations showing signs of unrest, use reputable transport services and remain informed about local developments and security risks.





The ministry also urged Zambians to immediately report suspicious activity or criminal incidents to local law enforcement authorities.



The advisory is likely to attract particular attention among supporters of the late president Edgar Lungu, many of whom had expressed intentions of travelling to South Africa for burial proceedings.





While government did not directly link the advisory to the funeral, the timing comes as political emotions remain high following confirmation that Lungu will become the first former Zambian president to be buried outside the country.





“Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Zambia High Commission, is closely monitoring the situation by maintaining constant engagement with relevant authorities to obtain timely and accurate updates,” the statement said.





“We re-affirm our commitment to the protection and welfare of all Zambian citizens living abroad and will continue to provide updates and advice accordingly as the situation unfolds.”





Zambians in South Africa have been encouraged to prioritise personal safety, maintain regular contact with relatives and keep emergency numbers readily available as authorities continue monitoring developments.





For corrections, partnerships, advertising inquiries, opinion submissions and story tips, contact the People’s Brief editorial team at editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya