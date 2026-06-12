ZAMBIA & MATCH FIXING: Request For Investigation Submitted To FIFA



US-based journalist Augustine Mukoka has written the FIFA Ethics Committee investigatory chamber requesting for an investigation into widespread systematic match fixing schemes in Zambian football.





Mukoka says the resignation of FAZ Referees Committee chairperson Gladys Lengwe citing corruption in the referee’s department of FAZ was a tip of the iceberg.



In a letter to FIFA Ethics Committee Investigatory Chamber chairman Martin Ngogo, Mukoka says there is growing concern that the current Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) administration under President Keith Mweemba has failed to adequately address these allegations despite mounting questions regarding the integrity of competitions under its jurisdiction.



“Chief among these complaints are the 2024/25 FAZ Play-Offs in which a referee by the name of Kennedy Chimense banned for soliciting bribes was retained to officiate the competition which was equally marred by match fixing allegations.



In addition to the aforementioned and of particular concern is the fact that prior to becoming FAZ President, Mr. Keith Mweemba and FC Muza were reportedly subjects of investigations of alleged match manipulation. The investigation was conducted under the previous FAZ administration led by Andrew Kamanga.



It is understood that investigations led by Mr. Simataa Simataa examined allegations involving misconduct, including allegations relating to referee inducement and attempts to improperly influence match outcomes.



While I leave it to FIFA to establish the full facts and legal conclusions surrounding those investigations, the existence of such allegations raises serious concerns regarding the credibility and independence of any internal processes conducted under the current administration.



Further concerns have arisen following the resignation of former Referees Manager Gladys Lengwe. Given the strategic importance of the refereeing department in maintaining sporting integrity, her departure has intensified speculation and concern regarding the management and oversight of refereeing matters within Zambian football,” Mukoka writes.



THE FULL LETTER



Augustine N. Mukoka

Lusaka, Zambia

Texas, USA



To: The FIFA Ethics Committee

Investigatory Chamber

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)



ATTN: Mr. Martin Ngoga – Chairperson | Rwanda



Subject: *Complaint & Request For Investigation into Alleged Match Fixing, Referee Manipulation, and Governance Failures in Zambian Football*



Dear Sir,



I write to request an immediate and urgent investigation by the FIFA Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee into allegations of organized match fixing, referee manipulation, corruption, and governance failures within Zambian football.



These concerns have become increasingly widespread and have generated significant public debate among football stakeholders, supporters, administrators, players, and club officials.



There is growing concern that the current Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) administration under President Keith Mweemba has failed to adequately address these allegations despite mounting questions regarding the integrity of competitions under its jurisdiction.



Chief among these complaints are the 2024/25 FAZ Play-Offs in which a referee by the name of Kennedy Chimense banned for soliciting bribes was retained to officiate the competition which was equally marred by match fixing allegations.



In addition to the aforementioned and of particular concern is the fact that prior to becoming FAZ President, Mr. Keith Mweemba and FC Muza were reportedly subjects of investigations of alleged match manipulation. The investigation was conducted under the previous FAZ administration led by Andrew Kamanga.



It is understood that investigations led by Mr. Simataa Simataa examined allegations involving misconduct, including allegations relating to referee inducement and attempts to improperly influence match outcomes.



While I leave it to FIFA to establish the full facts and legal conclusions surrounding those investigations, the existence of such allegations raises serious concerns regarding the credibility and independence of any internal processes conducted under the current administration.



Further concerns have arisen following the resignation of former Referees Manager Gladys Lengwe. Given the strategic importance of the refereeing department in maintaining sporting integrity, her departure has intensified speculation and concern regarding the management and oversight of refereeing matters within Zambian football.



There is prima facie cause for FIFA to examine, as guided by the Integrity Handbook on match manipulation, whether a broader network of influence exists involving referees, match commissioners, football administrators, and other stakeholders.



Several names have repeatedly been linked to allegations of match fixing especially circumstances surrounding the alleged irregularities. This merits an independent scrutiny by FIFA investigators. These include referees:-



• Leonard Akapelwa

• Rodrick Nkole

• Wilson Mpanisi

• Hillary Hambaba



Additionally, questions have been raised regarding the roles and activities of certain Match Commissioners, including:



• Mr. Evans Malata

• Mr. Muleya

• Mr. Rodrick Ng’andu (now a FAZ employee as procurement officer)

• Mr. Nkhoma



Given FIFA’s global commitment to protecting football from match manipulation and corruption, I submit that FIFA:-



1 Launch an independent integrity investigation into allegations of match fixing and manipulation of football matches in Zambia.



2 Review all available reports, investigations, disciplinary records, and correspondence relating to previous allegations involving FC Muza and individuals connected to those investigations.



3 Examine the circumstances surrounding the resignation of former Referees Manager Gladys Lengwe and determine whether her departure is connected to broader integrity concerns.



4 Conduct a comprehensive audit of referee appointments, match commissioner appointments, disciplinary decisions, and match outcomes that may reveal patterns requiring further scrutiny.



5 Interview relevant football stakeholders, including referees, match commissioners, club officials, former administrators, and whistleblowers who may possess material information.



6 Establish secure whistleblower channels to encourage the reporting of information without fear of retaliation.



The integrity of football depends on transparency, accountability, and public confidence. Where allegations of corruption and match manipulation persist without credible investigation, confidence in the game is severely undermined.



I therefore urge FIFA to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take all necessary steps to establish the facts and protect the integrity of Zambian football.



Find attached the letter by Glady Lengwe on her resignation as FAZ Referees Committee chairperson citing grand scale match fixing and the response by the FAZ secretariat.



Thank you for your attention to this matter.



Yours faithfully,



Augustine N. Mukoka

Mobile: +1469-209-3582

Email: anmukoka@gmail.com

Date: 9th June, 2026