Zambia Needs a Sovereign Reserve Protection Act- George N. Mtonga, MBA

Zambia Needs a Sovereign Reserve Protection Act



By George N. Mtonga, MBA



The pattern has repeated itself enough times that it is no longer a crisis — it is a cycle.





Copper prices rise. Revenues swell. Spending expands. Borrowing accelerates. Then the shock arrives — a price correction, a drought, a debt payment, a global tightening — and foreign exchange reserves drain. The Kwacha weakens. Inflation climbs. Fuel becomes expensive. And ordinary Zambians bear the cost of decisions made in comfortable offices during prosperous times.





This will keep happening until Zambia draws a legal line around its reserves.



Where Zambia Stands Today



The numbers today are encouraging — and that is precisely why this conversation must happen now.





Zambia’s gross international reserves have risen to $6.4 billion, equivalent to 4.4 months of prospective import cover, and inflation returned to the Bank of Zambia’s 6 to 8 percent target band in April 2026. After years of fiscal distress and debt default, this represents genuine progress under the UPND administration.





But the IMF has also sounded a clear warning. Fiscal pressures have intensified in 2026, driven by pre-election spending, agricultural subsidy overruns of roughly 1.3 percent of GDP, a civil service wage adjustment, and underperformance in domestic VAT revenue collection. The primary surplus, once projected at 3.8 percent of GDP, is now forecast to fall to just 1.1 percent.





Zambia is rebuilding. But it is rebuilding without a legal floor beneath it. The UPND government, whichever party wins in August, will face the same temptations every government has faced. There is nothing today, beyond political will, stopping them from spending their way through the reserve cushion Zambia has worked years to rebuild.





That is the structural problem. And structural problems require structural solutions.





Reserves Are Not Savings. They Are Armor.



Foreign exchange reserves are not a government’s discretionary fund. They are the nation’s first line of defense against economic shocks, the mechanism that stabilizes the Kwacha, reassures investors, protects the import of fuel, medicines, fertilizer, and equipment, and signals to global markets that Zambia can meet its obligations.





When reserves fall, confidence falls with them. And confidence, once lost, is expensive to rebuild.



Zambia has lived this lesson. The country should not need to live it again.





A Legal Reserve Floor



I propose that Zambia enact a Sovereign Reserve Protection Act, legislation that establishes a hard minimum reserve threshold, below which no government may fall except during a declared national emergency approved by Parliament.





The floor should be determined by the highest of three measures. First, six months of import cover, the international standard for import security. Second, 125 percent of annual external public debt service obligations, ensuring Zambia can always service its debt without drawing down on its productive capacity. Third, 20 percent of broad money supply (M3), protecting Kwacha stability and monetary credibility.





Whichever figure is highest in any given year becomes the binding legal floor. This formula is not political. It is automatic, measurable, and adjusts as the economy grows.





How the Guardrails Work



When reserves fall within 10 percent of the legal floor, automatic restrictions would activate. Supplementary budgets would require a two-thirds parliamentary majority. New non-concessional external borrowing would be suspended. Government would be required to publish and execute a reserve restoration plan, certified jointly by the Bank of Zambia and the Ministry of Finance. Any new spending commitment above a defined threshold would require formal sign-off from both institutions before execution.





This is not a straitjacket. It is a fiscal brake, calibrated to engage before a crisis develops, not after the reserves have already been consumed.



Emergency Exceptions



The Act would permit temporary breaches only under declared national emergencies, including natural disasters, severe drought, war, public health crises, or systemic global financial shocks. Even then, Parliament must formally authorize the breach and establish a binding timetable for reserve restoration.





No Finance Minister. No Cabinet decree. Parliament decides.



The Botswana Standard



The most instructive example for Zambia is not Norway, Singapore, or the Gulf states. It is Botswana, a landlocked, commodity-dependent African country that made fundamentally different choices about how to manage its resource wealth.





Botswana embedded fiscal discipline into its institutions rather than relying on the goodwill of any particular administration. It saved during the boom years. It protected its reserves. The result has been decades of currency stability and macroeconomic credibility that most African resource exporters have failed to achieve.





Zambia’s copper wealth should command the same discipline.



The Timing Argument



Politicians focus on the next election. Reserve policy must focus on the next generation.



The best moment to build a legal fence around foreign exchange reserves is not after they have been depleted. It is now, while they are growing and while there is political space to have this conversation without it being framed as a crisis response.





Negotiations on a successor IMF-supported arrangement are expected to resume with the incoming Zambian government following the August 2026 elections. Whichever government takes office will immediately face pressure from the IMF, fiscal consolidation demands, and a global economy that has little patience for reserve mismanagement. A Sovereign Reserve Protection Act would give that government, and every government that follows, a legal foundation to resist the pressures that have historically driven Zambia’s boom-and-bust cycle.





Conclusion



Reserve protection should not depend on the character of a president, the judgment of a finance minister, or the fiscal philosophy of a political party.





It should be the law.



Zambia has spent decades rebuilding what boom-and-bust politics destroyed. It is time to make that destruction legally impossible, not just politically undesirable.





Enact the Sovereign Reserve Protection Act. Protect the armor. Protect the Kwacha. Protect future generations.