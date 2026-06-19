Zambia only has 525 electric vehicles, GRZ is concerned!



GOVERNMENT has expressed concern over the low uptake of electric vehicles —EVs in the country, with only 525 EVs currently registered.





Ministry of Transport and Logistics Permanent Secretary Fredrick Mwalusaka said Government is keen to promote a robust and coordinated transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric mobility.





Mwalusaka made the remarks when he received a team of EV riders from Rwanda who are on a continental awareness campaign aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles.





He said that while Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for the adoption of EVs, the transition should be driven by the private sector, reports the Zambia Daily Mail’s Esther Ng’andu.



TV Yatu | June 19, 2026.