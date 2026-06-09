Zambia Police  have not chased Tonse Alliance presidential candidate and his running mate from Chipata- Govt

Thabo Kwawana

We have noted with concern, a misleading posting on various social media platforms suggesting that the Zambia Police have chased and/or removed the Tonse Alliance presidential candidate and his running mate from Chipata in Eastern Province and further instructed the duo not to return to Chipata.





Clearly this is untrue, unfounded and cheap propaganda aimed at gaining political mileage .





The authors of this cheap propaganda must desist from trying to mislead the public and state truthfully to their members if they have no intention of returning to the Eastern Province for their campaigns after attending the funeral of our late King Mpezeni IV (MHSRIEP), a funeral the duo spent a considerable amount of time sleeping through the proceedings.





Political players failing to carry out their political activities for reasons best known to themselves, should not place blame on State institutions such as Police for their failure to move around or ZRA for their failure to give campaign regalia to their members.





The public is therefore urged to ignore and treat this propaganda with the contempt it deserves.