ZAMBIA & USA SIGN US$458 MILLION AMENDMENT, TO REALIGN MCC COMPACT INVESTMENTS



The Government of the Republic of Zambia and the United States of America acting through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), today signed an amendment to realign the USD $491 million Compact Program.





The realignment will support both Zambia’s agricultural and critical minerals economy in the Lobito Corridor — a key economic corridor for Zambia.



The compact programme affirms a shared commitment to strengthen regional connectivity, unlock economic opportunities, and advance sustainable growth through strategic infrastructure investments and governance reforms.





Specifically, under the Roads and Access Project, priority road segments identified for rehabilitation have been aligned with the Lobito Corridor in the North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces — one of Africa’s most significant emerging trade and logistics Corridors.





Compact investments include providing access to finance for electricity, irrigation, logistics and processing equipment and infrastructure for agri-small and medium enterprises and project developers across agriculture value chains.





Key reforms will help increase private investment in production and trade in grains, strengthen mining sector governance and increase investment in mining exploration, and improve the operation and maintenance in road infrastructure assets.





At the signing ceremony, Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Felix Nkulukusa highlighted the longstanding bilateral relationship between Zambia and the United States, noting that it is built on shared values, cooperation, and mutual respect.