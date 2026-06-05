ZAMBIA, ZIMBABWE TO PILOT FLOATING BORDER BUOYS ON LAKE KARIBA

ZANIS – Zambia and Zimbabwe will pilot the use of floating buoys on Lake Kariba from June 29 to July 19, 2026, as visible markers for the shared boundary on the water body.

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Assistant Surveyor‑General Kelvin Chibangula said the initiative falls under the African Union’s border management programme. He explained that the GIZ‑backed project is aimed at reducing accidental crossings and boosting security between the two countries.

Speaking in Siavonga District during a sensitisation workshop on the Lake Kariba boundary demarcation, Mr. Chibangula emphasized the importance of the project in enhancing cooperation.

Meanwhile, Surveyor‑General of Zimbabwe Ewin Guvaza assured that the floating buoys will significantly improve the visibility of the boundary.