Zambian lady caught filming boss having s33x with wife in Oman

Zambian lady caught filming boss having sex with wife in Oman



A 25-YEAR-OLD Zambian woman working in Oman as a caregiver is on the verge of being deported back home after allegedly being caught filming her bosses making steamy love.





Details of the matter as shared with TV Yatu by sources in Oman are that, the 25-year-old woman is currently detained at a named Prison in that Country after Royal Oman Police —ROP picked her up from the home she was caught filming husband and wife passionately quench each other’s genital hunger.





The sources say that, pleasure noises exiting from the partially opened bedroom door alerted the Zambian care giver, who after peeping, was wowed by how wildly the two chewed each other.





Knowing she could not join them, the 25-year-old was instead aroused by what she saw and decided to reach for her phone, and hastily began filming the “nutting couple”.





Unknown to her, the couple’s young son was watching the sneaky and “dirty” Zambian caregiver drooling over his parent’s pleasuring activity.



When she had thought she had succeeded in recording the couple without their knowledge, the couple’s son cleared his throat before asking the 25-year-old to hand over the phone.





On seeing what had been recorded, the couple was left with no choice but to report the matter to Royal Oman Police, for fear that, the young Zambian woman may have been compiling their love making scenes to supply online adult content websites.





The sources tell TV Yatu that this led to swift action by Police in that Country to detain the 25-year-old in a remand Prison.



If the Zambian authorities do not act to have her sent back home, the 25-year-old may rot in that Country’s prison privacy and adult film related charges.





Meanwhile, investigations into alleged abuse and safety concerns of 24-year-old in Oman are underway, with Zambian authorities both home and in Saudi Arabia consulting each other over the matter.





Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Corporation is yet to give an official position on the two reported separate incidents.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 4, 2026.

Picture used for illustration purposes only!