ZAMBIAN TRUCK DRIVER SHOT DEAD IN DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA



26th June 2026



A Zambian truck driver, identified as Victor Bwalya, who was shot between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. today, 26 June 2026, in Durban, South Africa, has sadly been confirmed dead. The shooting reportedly occurred along South Coast Road in Durban.



The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain under investigation.



Sad News from Durban 



It is with a heavy heart that I share this tragic news this morning, 26th June 2026.



A Zambian truck driver has been shot dead along S Coast Road near Access World in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.





This morning, I was traveling in a convoy of three trucks to our loading point within Durban. Along the way, I heard multiple gunshots behind me. At first, I thought it was just a driver firing warning shots to scare off thieves—that area is notorious for criminal activity.





But when we reached our destination, my colleagues who were behind me broke the devastating news. They told me they saw a man shooting at a truck belonging to NRL (a Zambian registered company) after the driver allegedly bumped his car.

My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fellow Zambian brother. This is a painful reminder of the dangers we face on foreign roads. May his soul rest in peace. ️



Stay safe out there, fellow drivers. 



#RIPZambianDriver #Durban #SouthAfrica #ZambianTruckers #KZN