ZAMBIA’S HOLY FOUNDATION UNDER ATTACK: THE DANGEROUS RITUALISATION OF POLITICS BY THE TONSE ALLIANCE





The recent statement made at a political rally in Chinsali by Tonse Alliance leader Brian Mundubile has sent shockwaves across our nation, exposing a dark and troubling turn in Zambian politics.





Mundubile openly declared to voters that he and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, have agreed that the late former President Edgar Lungu will only be buried after the August 13 general election, turning the sacred task of laying the dead to rest into a transaction for votes.





This is a deep insult to the Christian values that Zambia proudly upholds as a Christian Nation. In our culture and our faith, a funeral is a solemn time for grief, respect, and holy closure, not a bargaining chip to be bartered for political power at the ballot box.





This desperate strategy goes far beyond seeking simple sympathy votes; it borders on dark spiritual rituals and the manipulation of the dead for political gain. By keeping the body of the former President unburied for over a year and holding it hostage until an election outcome, this group is operating under dangerous spiritual principles.





The Bible heavily condemns any form of consulting mediums or dealing with the spirits of the dead for guidance or power. Deuteronomy 18:10-11 explicitly warns that there must not be found among you anyone who practices witchcraft, or a sorcerer, or one who conjures spells, or a medium, or a spiritist, or one who calls up the dead.





By demanding that Zambians vote for them specifically to handle a corpse, the Tonse Alliance is bringing a spiritually compromised agenda into the heart of our governance.

Most frighteningly, this bizarre pledge signals that the Tonse Alliance is preparing to establish a permanent political shrine around Lungu’s remains, using his memory to maintain an unhealthy, continuous cult of personality.





In the eyes of God, erecting shrines to honour and manipulate the dead for earthly power is an absolute abomination. It shifts the people’s devotion away from the Living God and traps the nation in a cycle of ancestral political worship. God warns us in Leviticus 19:31, ‘Do not turn to mediums or seek out spiritists, for you will be defiled by them. I am the Lord your God.’





Zambia is a nation anchored in the light of Jesus Christ, and our leaders must be chosen based on their vision, character, and practical plans to improve the lives of the living. We must strongly reject any political faction that attempts to govern from the graveyard.





Turning a deceased leader’s body into an election campaign platform is a spiritual trap that threatens to invite a dark cloud over our beautiful country. Let us stand firm in our Christian faith, protect our national values, and completely reject this ungodly and ritualistic approach to politics at the polls this August.