Zelensky Claims Ukrainian Drones Hit Targets Up To 1,100 Km Inside Russia



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian long-range drone operations successfully struck several strategic targets deep inside Russian territory overnight.





According to Zelensky, the targets included the Petersburg Oil Terminal, located about 1,100 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, as well as military facilities at the Kronstadt naval base near St. Petersburg.





He also stated that a weapons-related enterprise in Russia’s Tambov region, nearly 600 kilometers from the front line, was hit during the operation.





Zelensky praised Ukrainian special operations, intelligence, border guard, and unmanned systems units, describing the strikes as part of Ukraine’s strategy to pressure Russia’s war infrastructure far beyond the battlefield.



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