Zelensky confirms strikes on both sides of Crimean Bridge, claims destruction of Russian air defense assets





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed a new series of long-range strikes targeting Russian military and energy infrastructure deep behind the front lines.





According to Zelensky, Ukrainian forces conducted coordinated operations approximately 300 kilometers from the frontline, targeting military logistics, oil infrastructure and air defense systems used by Russian forces.





The Ukrainian president stated that facilities on both sides of the Crimean Bridge were hit, including maritime oil transportation infrastructure in Russia’s Krasnodar region and an oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Kerch, Crimea.



Zelensky also claimed that Ukrainian forces successfully struck military logistics facilities and destroyed four radar stations associated with Russia’s S-400 air defense systems, as well as two Pantsir air defense systems.





The operation was reportedly carried out jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Unmanned Systems Forces, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR) and Special Operations Forces.



Moscow has not independently confirmed the full extent of the reported damage.