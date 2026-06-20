Zelensky gives Belarus one week to dismantle Russian military signal sites

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stern warning to Belarus, demanding that Russian military signal installations located near the Ukrainian border be shut down and dismantled within one week.

According to Zelensky, the facilities are allegedly being used by Russian forces to support drone operations and improve navigation systems for attacks against Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian leader warned that if Belarus fails to remove the installations, Ukraine will “deal with the issue itself,” signaling the possibility of direct action against the sites.

The statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric between Kyiv and Minsk and raises concerns that the conflict could increasingly spill across Ukraine’s northern border.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has allowed Russian forces to use its territory since the beginning of the war, although Minsk has repeatedly denied plans for direct participation in combat operations.