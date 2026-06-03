Zelensky: Russia Launched 656 Drones And 73 Missiles In Massive Overnight Attack





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched 656 attack drones and 73 missiles overnight in one of the largest aerial assaults of the war.





According to Zelensky, the main strike targeted Kyiv, where dozens of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged. At least four people were killed and dozens injured in the capital.





In Dnipro, a four-story apartment building was heavily damaged, leaving nine people dead, including a child, while search-and-rescue operations continue for several missing residents.





Zelensky also reported attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure across multiple regions and renewed calls for additional Patriot missile interceptors, urging both Europe and the United States to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities